Look: Eagles fans completely take over Hard Rock Stadium for Dolphins game

Eagles fans apparently were growing tired of the cold, rainy weather that has marred the holiday weekend, so they elected to take their talents to Miami for some fun in the sun.

But the main reason they went to South Florida was to support their team in Sunday’s game against the Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.

The photos and videos show just how many Eagles fans were in the stands in South Florida supporting their team, as they vastly outnumbered Dolphins supporters.

https://twitter.com/ic09221994/status/120119860710334464

#Eagles Phanatic Belly Button fan made the trip to South Florida ( 📸 courtesy @TonyCapobianco & @5ReasonsSports ) pic.twitter.com/Rq7oJRvs3R — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) December 1, 2019

There's alot of Eagles Fans here pic.twitter.com/wd7IoYcLQd — LeBeau 💙🏁 (@GeauxRemy) December 1, 2019

It’s a pivotal game, as if the Eagles win, they’ll gain a game on the Cowboys in the race for the NFC East title.