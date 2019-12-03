James Harden has funny exchange with fan over free-throw frenzy (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Rockets superstar James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen, as his stepback three-pointer makes him nearly unguardable at times, but he’s also drawn criticism for the manner in which he draws fouls.

Harden does seem to jump into opposing defenders — appearing to initiate contact, rather than drawing it. There are times when he seems to live off trips to the free-throw line, especially when a particular officiating crew is calling it tight, and he’s heard about it.

A Spurs fan at AT&T Center sure wasn’t a fan of how many fouls Harden was drawing during Tuesday’s game, and he let the Rockets star know about it.

“No one wants to see a free-throw shooting contest,” a fan yelled.

But Harden had a funny response:

“Nobody wants to see fouls either, goddamnit,” Harden responded.

James Harden having a chat with a Spurs fan that is tired of watching free throws 😂 pic.twitter.com/qYQiK93Umr — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 4, 2019

Too funny.