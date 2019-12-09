Patriots caught using videocameras to record Bengals practice, sparking cheating rumors

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
The New England Patriots clearly did not learn from Spygate, it seems.
After suffering a tough loss to the Chiefs at home on Sunday, the team indicated that they weren’t going to complain about the officiating, and were instead moving on to their upcoming game against the Bengals. However, the Patriots, in doing so, were attempting to avoid all distractions, yet they now have a major one on their hands.
A report from ESPN’s Diana Russini states that the Patriots had a scout shooting video from the press box showing the Bengals on the sideline in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Browns, sparking major questions about their intent.
The Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick issued a statement, stating that they had no connection to the guys shooting the video, which was apparently for a TV series.
But there are still theories about their intent.
The results of the investigation that’s ongoing sure will be interesting, especially given the Spygate scandal the team was involved in in the past.
