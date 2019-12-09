NFL

Patriots caught using videocameras to record Bengals practice, sparking cheating rumors

Patriots caught using videocameras to record Bengals practice, sparking cheating rumors

NFL

Patriots caught using videocameras to record Bengals practice, sparking cheating rumors

By December 9, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The New England Patriots clearly did not learn from Spygate, it seems.

After suffering a tough loss to the Chiefs at home on Sunday, the team indicated that they weren’t going to complain about the officiating, and were instead moving on to their upcoming game against the Bengals. However, the Patriots, in doing so, were attempting to avoid all distractions, yet they now have a major one on their hands.

A report from ESPN’s Diana Russini states that the Patriots had a scout shooting video from the press box showing the Bengals on the sideline in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Browns, sparking major questions about their intent.

The Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick issued a statement, stating that they had no connection to the guys shooting the video, which was apparently for a TV series.

But there are still theories about their intent.

The results of the investigation that’s ongoing sure will be interesting, especially given the Spygate scandal the team was involved in in the past.

NFL, Patriots, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

4hr

MMA 4hr ago

  So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how?  Time to prove it. We present to you (…)

More NFL
Home