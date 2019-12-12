Is Kawhi Leonard throwing shade at Spurs with Raptors championship ring addition?

Kawhi Leonard accomplished much in just one season with the Toronto Raptors, having won a championship, and also the hearts of those living in the city as well.

That was made clear during Wednesday’s Clippers-Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena, when Leonard returned to Toronto for the first time with his new team. He was showered with “MVP!” chants, and it was clear that the city was grateful for what he helped accomplish in his short time there.

Not only that, he also received his championship ring before the game, and apparently, there’s an interesting twist to his. Leonard had his customized, with a middle finger etched in it, which he shared in speaking to reporters after the game.

Kawhi Leonard says he got the middle finger emoji inscribed on his championship ring. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kR8BXZBJAB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 12, 2019

Kawhi's championship ring has a special message. pic.twitter.com/8TciGcuome — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2019

Many believe that was a shot at the Spurs organization, as it was insinuated that Leonard wouldn’t win a ring anywhere else, and yet, that’s exactly what he did. He could even go on to win another with the Clippers in Los Angeles.