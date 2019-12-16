James Harden, Dejounte Murray trade shoves during heated altercation (Video)

Rockets superstar James Harden is a prolific scorer, but he’s actually not a big trash talker, as many players in the past of his ilk have been.

Harden gets under his opponents’ skin by drawing fouls off little or no contact at all — finding his way to the free-throw line even when they play great defense. His style of play is oft criticized, and isn’t usually received well by other NBA’ers.

He did, however, get upset with Spurs guard Dejounte Murray during Monday’s game. The two players traded shoves, and had to be separated by an official.

James Harden and Dejounte Murray wanted the smoke 😳 pic.twitter.com/gQwvhJPVZs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 17, 2019

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, though.