Lonzo Ball does funny troll job on Zion Williamson for rookie hazing during practice

Zion Williamson may be the unquestioned leader of the New Orleans Pelicans, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s exempt from some good, old-fashioned rookie hazing.

Williamson has still yet to suit up and play in a NBA regular-season game, as he’s been dealing with an injury, but he’ll be returning to the court in the near future.

In the meantime, he’s been practicing, and it was during that time where one of his teammates gave him some rookie hazing. Williamson was being filmed getting up shots on the court, for a video that was going to be circulated on social media, and that’s when teammate Lonzo Ball swatted one of them into oblivion.

It’s only a matter of time until Zion gets revenge.