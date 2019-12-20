Maurkice Pouncey insists Steelers will show nothing but love toward Le'Veon Bell

Maurkice Pouncey famously said back in 2018 that he was pissed over Le’Veon Bell’s holdout and called the running back selfish, but the Steelers center is changing his tune ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 season due to a contract dispute with Pittsburgh, will face his former team for the first time since leaving for New York, and Pouncey insists the Steelers will show Bell nothing but love.

Maurkice Pouncey on former teammate Le'Veon Bell: "I’m telling you — we love Le’Veon. The outside world can think whatever they want but everyone in this locker room loves and respects him. If he was still here we’d be riding with him.” — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 18, 2019

#Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey on seeing former teammate and current #Jets RB Le’Veon Bell Sunday: “I guarantee you there will be 50 guys hugging him.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 20, 2019

Perhaps enough time has passed that Bell’s former teammates have forgiven him for holding out, but there’s also a chance Pouncey might be downplaying the reunion so as to keep it from the media. Either way, it will be interesting to see Bell go up against the Steelers, and everyone will be watching what the running back’s interactions are like with Pittsburgh’s players before and after the game.