Tigers sign C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop

The Detroit Tigers signed first baseman C.J. Cron of Fullerton, CA and second baseman Jonathan Schoop of Willemstad, Curacao on Saturday. In an interesting twist, both Cron and Schoop played for the Minnesota Twins in 2019, and according to the Windsor Star, each signed the exact same contract of one year, and $6.1 million.

Cron batted .253 with 25 home runs and 78 runs batted in during 125 games in the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season. In 499 at bats, he scored 51 runs, and had 116 hits, 24 doubles, 29 walks, 215 total bases and two sacrifice flies. He had an on base percentage of .311 and slugging percentage of .469. Cron had a career high in runs batted in.

The Tigers become Cron’s fourth Major League Baseball team. In addition to the Twins, he has played for the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays.

Schoop batted .256 with 23 home runs and 59 runs batted in during 121 games in the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season. In 433 at bats, he scored 61 runs, and had 111 hits, 23 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 20 walks, 205 total bases and one sacrifice fly. He had an on base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .473.

Like Cron, the Tigers become Schoop’s fourth Major League Baseball team. In addition to the Twins, Schoop has played for the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers.

Schoop represented the Orioles and the American League in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. That season, he batted .293 with 32 home runs and 105 runs batted in.

With the loss of Cron and Schoop, it appears that Marwin Gonzalez of Puerto Ordas, Venezuela, will be the everyday first baseman for Minnesota and that Luis Arraez will be Minnesota’s everyday second baseman. In 2019, Arraez had a solid rookie season as he batted .334. The acquisition of Cron will also the Tigers to allow Miguel Cabrera, their veteran star offensive power and two-time most valuable player, to move to designated hitter fill time.