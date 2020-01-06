Kyle Kuzma dishes on trade rumors, future with Lakers

It’s beginning to become a trend for Lakers guard Kyle Kuzma to be the subject of trade rumors heading into the deadline.

Kuzma was very much in the mix to be moved last season, when the team attempted to pull off an in-season trade for Anthony Davis. Instead, the price for AD dropped a bit being that it took place over the summer, Kuzma was not included in the deal.

The Lakers have a lot of scorers on their roster, though, and there’s only so many minutes to go around. As such, he’s averaged only 23.5 minutes per game this season, and is shooting only 34.6 percent from three-point range, which is important to LeBron James, who likes to have guys stretch the floor from the perimeter. Not only that, Kuzma is a defensive liability, and maybe he just doesn’t fit well on this Lakers roster.

As such, the trade rumors have been swirling, and Kuzma addressed them in speaking to the media.

