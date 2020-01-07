Anthony Davis turns down extension from Lakers, will become a free agent

Anthony Davis is in no rush to make a decision about his future after this season, but that didn’t stop the Lakers from shooting their shot a bit early.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Los Angeles offered Davis a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday, but the star forward chose to decline the offer in favor of becoming a free agent this summer.

This doesn’t mean Davis has plans to leave LA. In fact, Haynes added that no one within league circles anticipates Davis leaving the Lakers after this season. By declining this offer, Davis is now eligible to receive a five-year, $202 million max contract in free agency.

Davis’ first year in LA has gone swimmingly by all accounts. The Lakers currently have the best record in the Western Conference, and the chemistry between Davis and LeBron James has been top-notch. As a result, James is currently leading the league in assists with 11 per game.