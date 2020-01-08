UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #5 Chris Weidman

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.

No points awarded for a loss

#5 – Chris Weidman – 101.5 points

UFC Middleweight Champion 2013-2015

2010s Record: 10-5, 7 finishes

Top Performances

UFC 162 – Anderson Silva (KO) – 23 points

UFC 168 – Anderson Silva (TKO) – 12 points

UFC 175 – Lyoto Machida (Decision) – 14 points

UFC 187 – Vitor Belfort (KO) – 14 points

What a spectacularly quick rise, and subsequent fall, Chris Weidman had in the 2010s. Knocking out Anderson Silva in only his sixth UFC appearance, then beating him again in the rematch. He followed up on that by beating legends, and former champions, Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, cementing his place as an all-time great.

#6 – Stipe Miocic – 100.5 points

#7 – Max Holloway – 100.5 points

#8 – Rafael dos Anjos – 99 points

#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points

#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Honorable Mention

Tony Ferguson – 84

T.J. Dillashaw – 84

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80

Georges St-Pierre – 79

Robbie Lawler – 79