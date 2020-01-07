UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #6 Stipe Miocic

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.

No points awarded for a loss

#6 – Stipe Miocic – 100.5 points

UFC Heavyweight Champion 2016-2018, 2019

2010s Record: 13-3, 9 finishes

Top Performances

UFC 241 – Daniel Cormier (TKO) – 17 points

UFC 211 – Junior dos Santos (TKO) – 16 points

UFC 198 – Fabricio Werdum (KO) – 13 points

The greatest heavyweight mixed martial artist of all-time? Stipe Miocic surely has the resume to back up that claim. No one saw this coming back in 2012 when he was getting KOd by Stefan Struve, but as the decade closed Miocic was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, and had vanquished pretty much all of the division’s legends.

#7 – Max Holloway – 100.5 points

#8 – Rafael dos Anjos – 99 points

#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points

#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points

Honorable Mention

Tony Ferguson – 84

T.J. Dillashaw – 84

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80

Georges St-Pierre – 79

Robbie Lawler – 79