Kevin Durant, Kendrick Perkins go at it on Twitter

Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant were once teammates in Oklahoma City, playing on the Thunder together, and it was said that the two have remained in contact as friends since.

Well, it appears that’s not the case anymore, or at least that’s not what they’re looking to convey to the public.

Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since being traded to the Rockets over the summer, and that’s when Perkins began ruffling some feathers by saying he believes the All-Star guard is the best player to have ever played for the Thunder.

In about 30 minutes I’m going to give my opinion on @SportsCenter on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

That, as you can imagine, did not go over well with Durant, who also played for the organization, and went on to be named NBA Finals MVP — twice. KD zinged Perkins soon after seeing the tweet.

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

KP fired right back.

Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Welp, it doesn’t appear as if the two will be swapping Christmas cards any longer.