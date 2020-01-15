Phillies claim Nick Martini off waivers from Reds

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed leftfielder Nick Martini of Crystal Lake, IL off waivers on Tuesday. This is the second time in the offseason that Martini was claimed off waivers. On November 25, Martini was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds from the San Diego Padres. However, the plans for Martini changed for the Reds when they signed Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama to a three year contract worth $21 million. Akiyama is set to become the first Japanese player to play for the Reds in the history of the franchise.

Martini shared his 2019 season with the Oakland Athletics and Padres. In 32 games and 93 at bats, Martini batted .226 with one home run and seven runs batted in. During his 109 plate appearances, Martini scored eight runs, had 21 hits, four doubles, one triple, 14 walks, a .330 on base percentage, .323 slugging percentage, 30 total bases and one sacrifice fly. In 2019, he tied a career high in home runs.

Martini’s home run in 2019 came in a 6-5 Oakland loss to the Chicago Cubs on August 5. Martini’s lone triple in 2019 came in an 11-10 San Diego loss to the Colorado Rockies on September 14.

At 29 years old, Martini will enter his third Major League Baseball season. It should be noted he played in 23 fewer games in 2019 than he did during his rookie season with the Athletics in 2018. Two years ago Martini batted .296 with one home run and 19 runs batted in during 55 games.

Martini was originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. However, like the Reds where he was a property of, he never played for the Cardinals.

In 2020, it appears Martini will be a backup outfielder. The starting Phillies outfielders are Andrew McCutchen of Fort Meade, FL, Adam Haseley of Orlando, FL and Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, NV. The Phillies will look to bounce back after only reaching the .500 mark at 81 wins and 81 losses in 2019.