Video of Odell Beckham Jr. stealing megaphone from LSU band, getting testy surfaces

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the biggest celebrities in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night, and yet, he acted like one of the biggest jerks there.

OBJ represented the NFL, in a sense, yet he couldn’t have handled himself any worse, as videos are emerging, showing his childish behavior before, during and after the game.

Beckham was charged with battery for slapping the butt of a security guard in the locker room following LSU’s 42-25 win, which is inexcusable. Not only that, he didn’t conduct himself well during the game as well. A video showing him snatching a megaphone from an LSU marching band member has surfaced, and it shows him doing exactly that, then getting testy with a guy afterward.

The LSU marching just wanted their megaphone back but OBJ had something to say 💀 (via @LSUJesus)pic.twitter.com/k2N5dTRBFT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2020

No excuse for any of that.