Former White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell accuses Tony La Russa of stealing signs in past

The Houston Astros’ sign-stealing operation has dominated the MLB news cycle this week, and understandably so, but unfortunately, it seems that they’re not the only ones to have done it.

In fact, according to a former Cy Young Award winner, it’s been going on for decades.

It’s no secret that sign stealing has been happening for that long, no one is shocked upon hearing that. However, the use of video in doing so apparently is not new, which is quite shocking.

Former White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell recently made a radio appearance on WFNZ-AM in Charlotte, and he came out and said the late-80s White Sox — managed by Tony La Russa — were using video to steal signs at Comiskey Field.

“Gatorade sign out in right-center had a light, there was a toggle switch in the manager’s office, and a camera zoomed in on the catcher,” McDowell said. “I’m going to whistleblow this no,w because I’m getting tired of this crap.”

Here’s where it may have happened.

Alrighty THIS is old Comiskey. And there’s a Gatorade sign there. Direct line of sight from the box. Which would match up with Jack McDowell’s story about someone in the manager’s office flipping a switch on the lights to relay signs to the hitter. Good lookin’ out @OmarDRuiz! pic.twitter.com/u2kmmleJHb — Jason Hartelius (@jasonhartelius) January 17, 2020

Well then. It looks like this has been happening for much longer than any of us believed.