Jim Edmonds' wife, Meghan King, reveals former MLB star dating woman they had threesome with

It’s been a few months since former MLB star Jim Edmonds filed for divorce from his beautiful wife, Meghan King Edmonds, after he was allegedly caught having an affair with his nanny, with sexting involved as well.

But the plot has thickened, according to some details that Meghan shared in the latest episode of her podcast, “Intimate Knowledge.”

The 35-year-old estranged wife of Edmonds has remained fairly quiet since news of the scandal broke, but she’s now elected to shine some light on what happened, and the details are quite interesting.

As far as the woman Edmonds has been hooking up with, well, apparently, she was once actually invited into their love circle to spice up their marriage as a threesome partner. Meghan shared some details on the mystery woman’s origin story, which you can check out below.

“I found out yesterday that my ex is allegedly having an affair, or seeing somebody,” Meghan said. “Okay, well fine right? We’re separated.”

“Years ago, when he and I got married, I knew Jim had this bad boy kind of past, and we were newlyweds and we were trying to have fun, and he wanted to have a threesome,” she stated. “I thought about it and I thought, ‘Okay, maybe, yeah, sure.’ “

“So, we decided to have a threesome with a friend of mine,” Meghan said. “I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like ‘Okay if I’m going do this, this can be with who and I’m comfortable with that.’”

Meghan made it clear that this encounter was initially supposed to be a “one-time thing,” but it eventually grew into more than that.

“On another couple occasions, Jim and I saw her together and we were very friendly and small-talked, but he wasn’t,” she recalled. “It was just me. There was just something weird between them and there was something where they almost acted like I was the one who was out of something.”

Her inclinations were correct, as she later found out the two were dating.

“I find out that when he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, to my understanding, he takes this girl with him,” she said. “The threesome girl.”

“I had it confirmed that when she went shopping with his credit card at a very expensive store telling all the people that her boyfriend was taking her to Cabo tomorrow and here is his credit card for all these expensive stores,” she explained.

“They are in Cabo right now,” Meghan said. “This girl, who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with threesomes. And then this girl.”

Meghan also added that she believed the two hooked up more than one time, but that she’s moving on. However, she finds the sequence of events to be “disrespectful” by her estranged husband, and understandably so.

There’s always two sides to every story, though, and Jim came out and said that it was actually Meghan who initiated the threesome.

It doesn’t matter who initiated it — to us, anyway. Edmonds clearly tried to hide this relationship from his wife, and she deserved better.

