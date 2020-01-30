Manchester United fans shot off flares at CEO Ed Woodward's house to harass him

It’s been quite the fall from grace for Manchester United, with the Red Devils having failed to win the English Premier League title since the 2012-13 season.

And while that may look like just yesterday for a few of the bottom-feeder clubs, Man U fans have come to expect the most from their club, given all their support, as well as the ridiculous amount of money ownership throws around to upgrade the roster and coaching staff.

But no matter how much money the team allocates to acquiring talent, the camaraderie and team play that once helped the Red Devils dominate their competition has been lacking for quite some time. The lack of success has been weighing on fans, and they even elected to set off flares at CEO Ed Woodward’s Cheshire mansion early Wednesday morning.

Police investigate after Ed Woodward's house targeted by thugshttps://t.co/40avjSpVG5 pic.twitter.com/SSZ01iRBml — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 29, 2020

That seems a bit over-the-top, right?