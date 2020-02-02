MMA Manifesto

UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes
Feb 8, 2020
Toyota Center
Houston, Texas

 

UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

11,425 –  slightly above average

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,400

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship:
Jon Jones   (25-1, 1 NC, #1 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dominick Reyes   (12-0, #4 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweight Championship:
Valentina Shevchenko   (18-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Katlyn Chookagian  (13-2, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)

Heavyweights:
Juan Adams   (5-2, #32 ranked heavyweight) vs Justin Tafa   (3-1, #35 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Mirsad Bektic   (13-2, #14 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige   (12-2, #17 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Derrick Lewis   (22-7, 1 NC, #8 ranked heavyweight) vs Ilir Latifi   (14-7, 1 NC, #14 ranked heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Trevin Giles   (11-2, #30 ranked middleweight) vs Antonio Arroyo  (9-3, #49 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:
Alex Morono   (17-6, #40 ranked welterweight) vs  Kalinn Williams   (8-1)

Women’s Flyweights:
Lauren Murphy   (11-4, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee   (11-3, #12 ranked women’s flyweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Miles Johns   (10-0, #41 ranked bantamweight) vs Mario Bautista   (7-1, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Domingo Pilarte   (8-2, #58 ranked bantamweight) vs Journey Newson   (8-2, #58 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Andre Ewell   (15-6, #34 ranked bantamweight) vs Jonathan Martinez   (11-2, #28 ranked bantamweight)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes odds - BestFightOdds

