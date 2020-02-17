LeBron James: All-Star Game players could 'feel' Kobe Bryant's presence

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was honored before, during and after the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, as was former NBA Commissioner David Stern, as the sports world paid tribute to their passing.

The league did a good job making Bryant’s presence felt — so much so that LeBron James said Kobe was “definitely here.”

“You could definitely feel Bean’s presence just from the start,” James said after the game. “From every moment from the fans chanting his name, until you seen the numbers. Every time you saw Giannis’ team run on the floor, you saw the 2-4. So he was definitely here.”

"You could definitely feel Bean's presence from the start. … He was definitely here." Bron knew this #NBAAllStar game was different. (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/xkMEG8pqfB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

It did have that feel for fans as well.