Video of Derrick Henry deadlifting absurd amount of weight shows he's ready for free agency

It’s currently unclear exactly what the Tennessee Titans will do with running back Derrick Henry, as he’s set to become a free agent next month.

The team could look to slap the franchise tag on King Henry, which would make the most sense, as NFL organizations just haven’t fared well in the past offering running backs massive deals (see: Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson, etc.).

But there’s also a scenario where Henry could test the free-agent market, so he’s making sure he’s in peak shape, just in case. We know that because this video of him deadlifting a ton of weight shows he’s still ripped.

Wow.