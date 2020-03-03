UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero
Mar 7, 2020
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero Fight Card
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweight Championship:
Israel Adesanya (18-0, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Yoel Romero (13-4, #5 ranked middleweight)
Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Zhang Weili (20-1, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)
Lightweights:
Beneil Dariush (17-4-1, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Drakkar Klose (11-1-1, #40 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Neil Magny (21-7, #25 ranked welterweight) vs Li Jingliang (17-5, #23 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira (19-8-1, 2 NC, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin (15-7, #54 ranked welterweight)
Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Sean O’Malley (10-0, #45 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Alberto Quinonez (8-3, #31 ranked bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Mark Madsen (9-0, #65 ranked lightweight) vs Austin Hubbard (11-3, #68 ranked lightweight)
Middleweights:
Rodolfo Vieira (6-0, #34 ranked middleweight) vs Saparbek Safarov (9-2, #45 ranked middleweight)
Middleweights:
Gerald Meerschaert (29-12, #21 ranked middleweight) vs Deron Winn (6-1, #51 ranked middleweight)
Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Women’s Strawweights:
Emily Whitmire (4-3, #11 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Polyana Viana (10-4, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)
Featherweights:
Giga Chikadze (8-2, #54 ranked featherweight) vs Jamall Emmers (17-4)
Bantamweights:
Danaa Batgerel (6-2, #58 ranked bantamweight) vs Guido Cannetti (8-4, #39 ranked bantamweight)
