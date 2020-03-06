Look: Alex Caruso's blonde bombshell girlfriend is a stunner

Lakers guard Alex Caruso is just a regular guy like the rest of us — or at least that’s how he looks.

Caruso has the “everyman” look, rather than the normal NBA player who has an extravagant haircut, unique facial hair, a six pack or a perfect jawline.

And while Caruso may look like he’s in the sam boat as the rest of us, he clearly is not. He suits up alongside LeBron James and plays for the Lakers — one of the best basketball teams in the world — and also dates a beautiful blonde bombshell, Abby Brewer.

She and Caruso have been dating for quite some time, and you’ll want to see a photo of them both together — for proof.

Your GOAT could NEVER pic.twitter.com/oScCNIZUEE — “Ready for the game!” (@opinionsondanba) August 17, 2019

And another one, via her Instagram.

Here are more of Brewer.

Wow.