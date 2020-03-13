Vince Carter reflects on possibility of having career end unexpectedly in shortened season

Vince Carter is the only NBA’er to have played in four different decades, — an incredible feat that may never be achieved again — but he may have suited up for his final game a a few days ago, unknowingly.

Carter’s Hawks played the Knicks at State Farm Arena, for what ended up being a crazy, high-scoring game, which New York won in overtime, 136-131.VC scored five points in 13 minutes of play, and also hauled in a rebound.

Just as the game was coming to a close, though, the news of Rudy Gobert’s coronavirus outbreak and subsequent suspension of play broke. It’s now unclear if the Hawks will play in another game this season, especially since they’ll miss the playoffs.

Carter spoke on the possibility that the loss to the Knicks being the final game of his career, given that he had already stated he’d be retiring at season’s end.

“It’s a weird way to say I’m calling it a career. It really is,” Carter said, as transcribed by Yahoo Sports. “I have 15 games left, technically. But if not, I’m one with it. It’s just weird, as we’re getting briefed on everything … I would just sit there, like ‘Alright, it ended like that.’”

“It’s a weird way to say I’m calling it a career.” Vince Carter reflects on what might have been his final NBA game. pic.twitter.com/VcWlKdQAgV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

Still remaining humble, taking the news in stride. VC is a legend.