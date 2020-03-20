LeBron James shares plan to be a Laker 'for the rest of my life'

LeBron James is 35 years of age, and if you look at the number of playoff games he’s played, it’s almost as if he’s 38 in NBA years, so it’s unlikely that he can play in the league for more than a half-decade or so.

And while he hasn’t openly discussed exactly how long he plans to play for, he apparently wants to play with his current team until the day he hangs up his sneakers for good and retires.

The Lakers are James’ third team since he entered the league straight out of high school at age 18, and he apparently wants them to be his last. He recently did an Instagram live stream, and told his viewers he’ll be a Laker “for the rest of my life.”

"I'll be a Laker for the rest of my life." On an IG Live session last night, @KingJames shared his feelings on the @Lakers 👀pic.twitter.com/CqGXZY5PV1 — Stadium (@Stadium) March 20, 2020

This is interesting, because at the end of the day, the Lakers front office has the final say here. But have they already given James the green light to play for them as long as he remains in the league? It’s possible.