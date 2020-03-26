Cam Newton rips Panthers, says they 'gave up' on him

The nature of Cam Newton’s recent social media posts had been cryptic, but are now becoming much more clear, and it does appear that he was throwing shade at the Panthers organization for moving on from him.

Newton had been, after all, the team’s franchise quarterback since 2011, when it selected him with the first overall pick in the draft that year. He led them to a Super Bowl, and had he put forth a bit more effort to recover a lost fumble late in the game, the team might have won it. But it wasn’t to be, and the Panthers have failed to win a playoff game since that time.

And given that they’re in the state of a complete tear-down rebuild — ownership, coaching staff, front office — the Panthers decided that now was the time to make a change at quarterback. They signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal, and released Newton just a few days ago.

But Cam isn’t taking the news lightly.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a video of himself working out, and openly declaring the following:

“They gave up on me!” Newton said passionately.

Newton has had multiple shoulder surgeries, and he’s coming back from the dreaded Lisfranc injury. It’s really not all that shocking that the Panthers are moving in another direction. Life goes on.