COVID-19 crisis forces Eagles to draft the old-fashioned way...

Because of pandemic restrictions, the Eagles can’t press the flesh with their top draft candidates. Ideally you’d like to take these guys to dinner and probe their collective character and intelligence after working them out in private sessions and in their now-cancelled pro days. Now, due to the lockdown on the virus, you are pretty much restricted to making draft decisions on the basis of pre-quarantine interviews and existing game tape.

Ironically, this is close to the way the Draft was conducted in post-WWII days.

All you had to go on was press release packages and the occasional publicity film which dribbled in to the front office. That, and the verbal recommendations of eyewitness scouts and coaches…

Guys were often drafted on a hunch.

That’s fairly close to what many NFL teams are going to have to do this upcoming draft session in April.

~BROZ at Drafttek goes to the default pick in his most recent mock exercise:

21 Philadelphia

Justin Jefferson LSU WR Reach/Value: -7 Height: 6’1″ Weight: 202

“I said a few months ago that if the Eagles exited Free Agency without adding respectable veterans at CB and WR, then Howie Roseman didn’t do his job. Well, the Eagles certainly bolstered the defense, but absolutely nothing was done to aid the worst WR group in the league in 2019. We’ve been told by media insiders that Alshon Jeffery is not coming back…which would mean the Eagles’ WR group consists of DJax (can’t stay healthy) and then a bunch of unproven young guys. Unless a trade is in the works, the Eagles are essentially forced to take a WR in RD1 now…and the rest of the league knows it.— ~BROZ, Eagles analyst”

But don’t get hung up on that mock pick yet— ~BROZ has indicated a trade-up scenario is likely, and he will be looking to pick as high as #12 overall when the COVID-19 fog settles a bit.

At least TE/WR Zach Ertz is now a known factor: