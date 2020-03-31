Look: These photos of shut-down basketball sports make fans sad

Sports fans have had to make some major adjustments in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It first began when sports leagues around the world began suspending play, taking away a major evening activity for fans.

But then as the virus began to spread, more and more policies came into effect. At first, people were simply encouraged to wash their hands, and be more mindful of their health.

However, it didn’t take long before beaches began to close, as well as basketball courts. Now, nearly all of them are closed, and these photos tell the story there.

I was told that basketball hoops were being taken down in lockdown states and it made me sad, so I captured every one I could access in my neighborhood today#Hoopocalypse 😥 pic.twitter.com/nuEmDmo077 — Stay HealthNi (@nilamadison) March 30, 2020

It was certainly the right move, but is still sad nonetheless — as springtime is for hooping, usually.