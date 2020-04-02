The Great JB99 advises Eagles MACH 10 contestants: watch for trading back

Despite the current national and worldwide health crisis, the NFL will stage its TV-production version of the annual Draft event from April 23 through April 25. Our revered gatekeeper GK Brizer has declared the 14th annual MACH 10 Draft Challenge open for business now. Normally, it’s 10 names of guys you think the Eagles will draft, 10 days before the Draft… but in these troubled times, the GK has decided to open the ballot box for submissions now.

Meanwhile, the Great JB99 continues to speak from his fortress of solitude somewhere in Utah, and has been steady in his forecast that the Eagles would be smart to trade back many of their 8 available picks to get into the overall 40-100 range.

That’s where the real value is in 2020, says TGJB99.

So take that with a grain of Salt Lake City, baby. JB99 has forgotten more than I will ever know about football and the Draft, so I tend to take his market messages seriously.

You’re thinking the Eagles will hang in there at #21 overall? Don’t count on it. That’s the kind of variable which makes the MACH 10 so difficult a crown to win. You concentrate on nailing that 1st rounder, then they change the target by trading up or down. These days you could win the MACH 10 by successfully picking two guys in rounds 2 though 5. That seems to be the message we’re now getting from TGJB99. No red herring factor here either, I’m convinced…

It’s not easy to ignore the human suffering and economic toll this pandemic is causing, so the MACH 10 Challenge should be considered a very innocent distraction from breaking World News at this time. You gotta give yourself a break once in a while during any onslaught of stress and bad news…

History is being made, and here is the history of past MACH 10 winners:

2007… M. Fanny Harris

2008… Leo Pizzini

2009… M. Fanny Harris

2010… GK Brizer

2011… The Great JB99

2012… ~BROZ

2013… Don Pardo

2014… Kenny Kenemeka

2015… ~BROZ

2016… AFRA

2017… Stine

2018… T-Bone

2019… Palm Feathers

14th year of this thing… hang tough, dear readers, submit an entry in the Comments below when you get a chance. It’s a small way to say together we will get through this.