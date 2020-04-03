DeSean Jackson has an 'extra chip' on his shoulder after missing majority of last season

DeSean Jackson missed the majority of last season, and he apparently doesn’t have a short memory, having not forgotten about it.

Jackson played in only three games for the Eagles in 2019, dealing with a core muscle injury that he underwent surgery for, but he appears back in peak shape, motivated.

Last season saw him return to the city where his career began, after stints with the division rival Redskins and the Bucs, but the City of Brotherly Love has always embraced him, and he wants to give back as much as he can, on the field.

Given that he missed the majority of last season, he now has an ‘extra chip” on his shoulder, heading into 2020.

“Man, whew, it was a roller coaster ride and very frustrating,” Jackson said, in an interview that was posted on the team website, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “Humbling at the same time, too, because never in my whole career did I have to go a whole year without being able to play football and being out there with my teammates and brothers and to go to war. I tried everything I could to get back healthy and stay healthy. It was kind of like shooting myself in the foot. I could never really get through it.”

.@DeSeanJackson10 tells @EaglesInsider that he still has plenty left to prove in this exclusive one-on-one interview.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3b5qjyRDKG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 3, 2020

We expect big things out of DJ this season.