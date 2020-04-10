Steelers WR James Washington using farm workouts to cut weight, become more athletic

Bob Evans isn’t the only thing down on the farm, apparently.

Steelers wide receiver James Washington recently purchased a farm in Merkel, Texas, and he’s been putting it to good use. In fact, Washington is leveraging it in hopes of getting in peak physical shape.

Washington weighed 214 pounds last season, but as the “X” receiver, he could stand to lose a few to become more dynamic, as a vertical threat. And apparently, that’s exactly what he’s trying to do — on the farm.

“As far as lifting, the other day I was trimming trees around here and I don’t know if I ever felt my lats burn as much as they did when I was trimming trees and moving big old logs and stuff,” Washington said, via the team’s official website.

“For sure nature is giving me the best workouts. They may not think I am working on football, but I think some of it translates. I am still running. I am out in the country, so I go on bike rides, too. I am getting conditioning, working on the legs at the same time. I ride seven or eight miles. You may have one or two cars pass you, but you may see more cattle than people.”

That’s one way to practice social distancing, while also hopefully boosting Washington’s performance on the field this upcoming season.