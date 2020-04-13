UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 13/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|508.5
|2
|2
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|351
|3
|6
|9
|Charles Oliveira
|282
|4
|3
|3
|Dustin Poirier
|270.5
|5
|4
|5
|Justin Gaethje
|253
|6
|7
|6
|Dan Hooker
|244
|7
|5
|11
|Kevin Lee
|203
|8
|8
|15
|Islam Makhachev
|195
|9
|9
|Josh Emmett
|175
|10
|10
|13
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|171
|11
|11
|16
|Alexander Hernandez
|159
|12
|12
|8
|Paul Felder
|155.5
|13
|13
|Anthony Pettis
|148
|14
|19
|Beneil Dariush
|141.5
|15
|15
|Francisco Trinaldo
|133.5
|16
|16
|Scott Holtzman
|127.5
|17
|17
|Leonardo Santos
|117
|18
|18
|14
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|19
|14
|10
|Al Iaquinta
|116
|20
|19
|David Teymur
|110
|21
|21
|Drew Dober
|104.5
|22
|22
|12
|Edson Barboza
|98
|23
|23
|Renato Moicano
|92
|24
|24
|Davi Ramos
|78.5
|25
|26
|Yancy Medeiros
|75
|26
|25
|Damir Hadzovic
|66.5
|27
|30
|Joe Lauzon
|66
|28
|31
|Jim Miller
|65
|28
|31
|Vinc Pichel
|65
|30
|34
|Evan Dunham
|63
|31
|35
|Magomed Mustafaev
|62.5
|32
|33
|Luis Pena
|61
|33
|36
|Clay Guida
|52.5
|34
|38
|Joaquim Silva
|51
|34
|38
|Michael Johnson
|51
|36
|41
|Nasrat Haqparast
|47
|37
|27
|Alexander Yakovlev
|46.5
|38
|37
|John Makdessi
|45.5
|39
|42
|Jalin Turner
|45
|39
|42
|Lando Vannata
|45
|41
|44
|Stevie Ray
|44
|42
|45
|Devonte Smith
|43
|43
|46
|Marc Diakiese
|41.5
|44
|40
|Drakkar Klose
|41
|45
|47
|Khama Worthy
|40
|46
|48
|Arman Tsarukyan
|35
|47
|49
|Alan Patrick
|32
|48
|51
|Frank Camacho
|30
|49
|52
|Don Madge
|27.5
|50
|53
|Brad Riddell
|24.5
|50
|53
|Matt Frevola
|24.5
|52
|55
|Claudio Puelles
|23
|53
|56
|Alex White
|21.5
|54
|58
|Jared Gordon
|20
|54
|58
|Joel Alvarez
|20
|54
|58
|Teemu Packalen
|20
|57
|61
|Christos Giagos
|18
|58
|62
|Roosevelt Roberts
|16
|59
|63
|Joe Solecki
|15
|60
|65
|Mark Madsen
|14
|61
|64
|Damir Ismagulov
|13.5
|62
|65
|Ottman Azaitar
|10
|62
|65
|Tristan Connelly
|10
|64
|68
|Alex da Silva
|5
|64
|68
|Brok Weaver
|5
|64
|68
|Omar Morales
|5
|64
|68
|Rafael Fiziev
|5
|68
|68
|Austin Hubbard
|4.5
|68
|73
|Thiago Moises
|4.5
|70
|74
|Bobby Green
|4
|71
|75
|Fares Ziam
|0
|71
|75
|Jamie Mullarkey
|0
|71
|75
|Jonathan Pearce
|0
|71
|75
|Joshua Culibao
|0
|71
|75
|Matt Wiman
|0
|71
|75
|Rodrigo Vargas
|0
|71
|NR
|Steve Garcia
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
