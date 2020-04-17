Von Miller opens up about how 'shocked' he was over coronavirus diagnosis

Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn’t taking any chances when he developed a cough this week, but even he was surprised about what the cause of it was.

Miller tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, much to the surprise of the Super Bowl 50 MVP.

He appeared on NBC’s “Today Show” on Friday to talk about his diagnosis in front of a national audience, and it’s clear that he was taken aback by the news.

“I was shocked,” Miller said. “I’ve been here in Denver for about four weeks now. I’ve probably left the house four times. With all those four times, I never got out of the car.”

He went on to stress social distancing, and stated how a simple cough that “got worse” spiraled into him being infected with COVID-19.

NFL star @VonMiller of the Denver @Broncos opens up about his diagnosis with coronavirus. He became the second known case among NFL players. "It all started with a simple cough," he says. pic.twitter.com/QW7pkR7mFj — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) April 17, 2020

We hope Miller’s recovery goes smooth, and are proud of him for speaking out about his diagnosis, in hopes of getting others to take social distancing seriously.