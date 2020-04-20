'The Last Dance' brings back painful Michael Jordan memories for Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller was one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen, but there’s one thing he could never manage to accomplish: Beat Michael Jordan in a playoff series.

All that stood between Miller and an NBA title was Jordan and his Bulls, as the two teams met often in the playoffs in the ’90s — often treating fans to some thrilling games.

But it was always MJ who came out on top, and don’t think Miller has forgotten about it. Here’s what he had to say about ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” which debuted on Sunday night.

“It brought back a lot of the good and bad memories of going against that dude,” Miller said on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

He’s likely not the only former NBA player who felt that way.