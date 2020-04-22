Russell Westbrook admits mistake in shrugging off Michael Jordan autograph as a kid

Rockets star point guard Russell Westbrook once failed on a major opportunity to meet the GOAT, and he hasn’t forgotten about it.

Westbrook was a guest on a recent episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and he shared an interesting story about him being at a youth basketball camp as a kid.

His parents gave him a basketball to get signed by Michael Jordan, but instead of getting the GOAT’s signature and photo, he elected to just keep playing pickup basketball.

“My coach was like, ‘Come on, come on, come on. You’re gonna miss the opportunity to get a picture with Michael Jordan and an autograph with Michael Jordan,'” Westbrook said. ” I said, ‘Ahh, don’t worry, I’m okay, I don’t need it right now.’

“So I didn’t get a picture with Michael Jordan, I didn’t get an autograph with Michael Jordan. I literally didn’t get in line. I kept playing basketball, just kept hooping, just kept hooping. Then when camp was over, when I got home, my mom and dad was like, ‘Did you get the ball signed?’ And I literally was just like, ‘No, I didn’t. I was playing a pickup game.'”

The most Westbrook move ever. His passion for the game is commendable, but he clearly should’ve embraced that opportunity.