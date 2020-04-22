NBA

Russell Westbrook admits mistake in shrugging off Michael Jordan autograph as a kid

Russell Westbrook admits mistake in shrugging off Michael Jordan autograph as a kid

NBA

Russell Westbrook admits mistake in shrugging off Michael Jordan autograph as a kid

By April 22, 2020

By |

Rockets star point guard Russell Westbrook once failed on a major opportunity to meet the GOAT, and he hasn’t forgotten about it.

Westbrook was a guest on a recent episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and he shared an interesting story about him being at a youth basketball camp as a kid.

His parents gave him a basketball to get signed by Michael Jordan, but instead of getting the GOAT’s signature and photo, he elected to just keep playing pickup basketball.

“My coach was like, ‘Come on, come on, come on. You’re gonna miss the opportunity to get a picture with Michael Jordan and an autograph with Michael Jordan,'” Westbrook said. ” I said, ‘Ahh, don’t worry, I’m okay, I don’t need it right now.’

“So I didn’t get a picture with Michael Jordan, I didn’t get an autograph with Michael Jordan. I literally didn’t get in line. I kept playing basketball, just kept hooping, just kept hooping. Then when camp was over, when I got home, my mom and dad was like, ‘Did you get the ball signed?’ And I literally was just like, ‘No, I didn’t. I was playing a pickup game.'”

The most Westbrook move ever. His passion for the game is commendable, but he clearly should’ve embraced that opportunity.

NBA, Promoted, Thunder

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

2hr

Chargers 2hr ago

As I said on Twitter today, Charger fans now have their own Princess Leia/Return of the Jedi pinup.  Kay Adams, always biased towards the (…)

reply
3hr

NFL 3hr ago

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is just one day away. Nobody knows what to expect in the “virtual draft” with all teams having (…)

More NBA
Home