Aaron Rodgers admits he was not 'thrilled' by Packers' decision to draft Jordan Love

It sure didn’t take long for the real Aaron Rodgers to weigh in on a controversial decision the Packers made a few weeks ago involving his future.

The team drew much scrutiny over its decision to select Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick, as it actually had to trade away a fourth-round pick to move up and do so.

But, not only that, it sent the wrong message to Rodgers, who is only 36, and now has a young signal-caller breathing down his back, waiting in the wings. Rodgers once led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory, and one would think the team would show him a bit more loyalty than they did.

It’s all in the past now, and Rodgers must look ahead at the future, and his play on the field. He did inform reporters how he felt about the team’s decision to draft Love, though.

“The general reaction at first was surprise, like many people,”Rodgers said, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. “Not gonna say that I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily. But I understand the organization is not thinking just about the present but the future, and I respect that.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler is still saying all the right things to prevent becoming a distraction, but it’s clear that he wasn’t in love with the team’s decision to select — Love.