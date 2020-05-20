MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fight Card

By May 20, 2020

By |

 

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns
May 30, 2020
TBD

 

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

TBD

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card 

Welterweights (five rounds):
Tyron Woodley   (19-4-1, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns   (18-3, #7 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Blagoy Ivanov   (18-3, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai   (14-1-1, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Hannah Cifers   (10-4, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mackenzie Dern  (7-1, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Klidson Abreu   (15-4, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill   (7-0, #35 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC Fight Night 173: Woodley vs. Burns odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home