DeMarcus Ware laughs off idea of LeBron James trying to block him if Lakers star had played TE

There continues to be a discussion about whether or not LeBron James could play in the NFL as a tight end, had he chosen to go that route, but one of the league’s former players clearly does not see it.

DeMarcus Ware was one of the most dominant pass rushers the league has ever seen during his tenures with the Cowboys and Broncos, and he’s a near-lock to make the Hall of Fame. He racked up 138.5 sacks during the course of his career, and, at times, looked unblockable.

So when he was asked about the possibility of matching up with James opposite him, tasking with blocking for a quarterback, well, Ware just didn’t see it going well for the Lakers star.

“No way in hell LeBron would have blocked me,” Ware said. “But I think that he would have made a really, really good tight end, especially because of his athleticism. He would have been crushing man, getting a lot of touchdowns.”

We completely agree with Ware’s take. It’s time to put this ridiculous take about James playing in the NFL to rest for good already.