James Harden not comfortable playing in games until pandemic has 'calmed all the way down'

It appears that the majority of NBA players want the season to resume sooner than later, but not all of them feel that way.

The longer the layoff goes, the more difficult it will be for players to just “flip the switch” and get back into game shape. It could be even more difficult for veteran players, as they’re not really built to transition back and forth so quickly. Younger players, however, are more suited to react to change on the fly, with their bodies cooperating, and responding well.

But not everyone is prioritizing time before everyone else, apparently.

Rockets superstar James Harden doesn’t want to play games until the coronavirus has “calmed all the way down,” which he told CNBC’s Jabari Young.

“I want it to be safe,” said Harden when asked about returning. “I want it to be entertaining for the fans and players to get out there and compete. As soon as we can get this ramped up, I’m ready to go. I feel like the majority of the players feel the same way.

He did add that he isn’t comfortable playing until the pandemic has “calmed all the way down,” and we commend Harden for putting the safety of himself and others before money. However, that may not happen until 2021, when there’s a vaccine, so by that logic, the NBA would need to cancel the 2019-20 season for Harden to feel comfortable.