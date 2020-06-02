Michael Jordan weighs in on George Floyd's death

The sports world has voiced its collective opinion on the tragic murder of George Floyd — using social media to do so — with Michael Jordan becoming the latest to do exactly that.

It’s an interesting time for him to do so as well, as MJ was criticized in the past, as well as recently, due to some footage shown in “The Last Dance,” which him essentially siding more toward political inaction, rather than using his platform to spark change, like LeBron James and others do.

And while Jordan has been known to avoid sharing his views on politics in the past, he did release a statement on Floyd’s murder, through a spokesperson.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” it read. “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our voice to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be a part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice.”

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/lnXYMhtvo3 — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) May 31, 2020

