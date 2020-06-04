NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: League cannot ignore racism, racial injustice

The NBA’s players have continued to speak out about police injustice, with the George Floyd protests sweeping the country, and now the league’s commissioner has joined the discussion.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has long been supportive of the league’s players, helping establish a strong relationship with them, and he’s continuing here.

The NBA has been known to be a platform for players to speak out about activism, and it doesn’t look like that will be changing anytime soon, as Silver issued a statement about the league not shying away from the issues of racial injustice and police brutality.

“Just as we are fighting a pandemic, which is impacting communities and people of color more than anyone else, we are being reminded that there are wounds in our country that have never healed,” Silver said. “Racism, police brutality and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in America and cannot be ignored. At the same time, those who serve and protect our communities honorably and heroically are again left to answer for those who don’t.”

He continued:

“Together with our teams and players, we will continue our efforts to promote inclusion and bridge divides through collective action, civic engagement, candid dialogue and support for organizations working toward justice and equality,” Silver said. “We will work hand-in-hand to create programs and build partnerships in every NBA community that address racial inequity and bring people together.”

It will be interesting to see how the league implements new programs and policies as a result of the hot-button issue.