Lakers rumors indicate team interested in acquiring Bradley Beal

The Lakers made one of the biggest blockbuster moves the NBA has seen over the past decade when they traded the majority of their role players to acquire Anthony Davis, and apparently, they have their eyes on one other superstar who could really round out their roster.

Pairing LeBron James and Davis has made the team’s frontcourt one of — if not the best — in the league. The two have great chemistry, and their skill sets complement each other well.

But there’s still one main area of weakness, as it pertains to the Lakers roster: shooting.

The Lakers’ perimeter shooting has not been on par with where the rest of the league’s dominant teams are, and it’s hurt their ability to truly stretch the floor. As such, they apparently are looking to shore up that area by targeting one of the league’s best shooters.

A report from Shams Charania of The Athletic states that the Lakers (among other teams) are interested in Bradley Beal.

The Lakers have shown interest in Bradley Beal "at different points" 👀@ShamsCharania Episode: https://t.co/sE0LyWrdTO pic.twitter.com/V4iBikjMkf — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 9, 2020

The Wizards have made it clear they don’t plan to move Beal, but he already turned down their offer for a contract extension. John Wall’s health could play a role here, but Beal has not made a long-term commitment to the team, so maybe he could eventually force his way out of DC. Crazier things have happened, especially in looking at how the Lakers acquired Davis.