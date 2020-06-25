New Pistons GM Troy Weaver addresses possibility of trading Blake Griffin

The Pistons are rebuilding, and that’s why there’s been a belief among NBA circles that the team will look to trade its only veteran All-Star this offseason.

However, the team’s new general manager doesn’t appear to echo their sentiments.

The Pistons hired Troy Weaver to be its general manager, and to help rebuild the roster with young talent, essentially starting from scratch. As such, it did make sense that maybe the team would look to move Griffin, and get his massive contract off the books, as he’s due to make $75 million over the next two seasons.

But it doesn’t look like Griffin is going anywhere — at least not if he doesn’t want to. Weaver was recently asked about it, and he said Griffin is included in the team’s future plans.

Weaver: "As long as Blake is in a Pistons uniform, I look forward to working with him. He's in our plans moving forward." — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 22, 2020

There’s still plenty of time between now and next season, so don’t be surprised if the team is simply giving off the impression they’re committed to Griffin, only to field calls about potential trade offers. On the other hand, it’s also possible that the Pistons won’t be able to receive much in exchange for Griffin, given how overpaid he is. Bad contracts can really hurt a team.