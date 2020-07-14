Eagles shore up offensive line with re-signing of Jason Peters

Last month, the Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a devastating blow with All-Pro right guard Brandon Brooks suffering a torn Achilles, effectively ending his 2020 season.

With Brooks on the shelf for the foreseeable future, it left the Eagles with a few different routes that they could take to replace the Pro Bowl offensive lineman.

One option was either giving second-year right guard Matt Pryor or rookie offensive lineman Jack Driscoll a chance to battle it out for the starting job.

Another option was for the Eagles to explore the trade market, which would’ve meant that the team was not happy with the progress of the other offensive lineman on the roster. However, Philadelphia opted against both of those ideas and re-signed future Hall of Fame left tackle Jason Peters on Tuesday morning.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles inked the veteran offensive lineman to a one-year deal worth to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed.

The thought of the 38-year-old Peters coming back to the Eagles has been a persistent topic this offseason since the team parted ways in March.

If Peters were to come back, it would be because second-year left tackle Andre Dillard was not playing well. But in this case, Peters returns as the team’s new right guard.

Last season, Pro Football Focus graded the multiple-time Pro Bowler as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the NFL. To back up that ranking, Peters only allowed three sacks, 21 quarterback pressures, and was only penalized 10 times.

Nevertheless, this is uncharted waters for the Eagles as they are hoping that Peters, who has never played guard before, can hold things down on the right side with Lane Johnson.

According to Football Outsiders, the Eagles’ offensive line was ranked 11th in the league in pass protection last season, allowing 37 sacks with an adjusted sack rate of 6.4 percent.