Jerome Robinson shines in otherwise bleak Wizards loss to Suns

The Washington Wizards fell to 24-41 on the season after a 125-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday afternoon in Florida. The Orlando Magic improved to 31-35 and 7th place in the Eastern Conference with a win over the now 30-35 Brooklyn Nets meaning the Wizards are 6 games back of the No. 8 seed. In the remaining 7 games, Washington would have to make up at least two games on Brooklyn to force a play-in scenario.

The biggest struggle for the Wizards season has been defense. Not much was different in the NBA restart opener as Washington allowed 125 points on 53 percent shooting from the field as well as 30 made free throws for Phoenix. Even with Isaac Bonga and company holding Devin Booker to 8-for-21 shooting from the field, the Wizards could not keep Phoenix from scoring.

The one bright side in an otherwise bleak performance by the Wizards against the team they had the best chance of defeating in the bubble was second-year player Jerome Robinson. Scott Brooks has thoroughly discussed the idea that Robinson has to become more confident to turn into a better NBA player. The guard played the second-most minutes on the team with 32 minutes off the bench (only trailing Thomas Bryant’s 34 minutes) to deliver 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting including 4-for-6 from deep. “Shooters shoot,” Robinson said after the game.

The Wizards next game is Sunday at 2 pm against the Nets in a game that will either end Washington’s slight postseason chances or continue them in a pivotal matchup between the current No. 8 and No. 9 seeds in the Eastern Conference.