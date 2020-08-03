James Harden pushes aside reporter's question about Giannis Antetokounmpo

The beef between James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo still has yet to have simmered down, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to just disappear anytime soon.

It began a few years ago, but really picked up after the All-Star Game earlier this year, when Giannis took a shot at Harden’s defense (or lack thereof). Harden clearly was not happy about it, so he fired back with a shot about Giannis’ offensive game, essentially calling it simple.

So when a reporter was looking for Harden’s analysis over how Giannis performed in Sunday’s game, well, the Rockets superstar was not having it.

“Next question,” Harden said, in response to a reporter’s question about how Giannis fared against the Rockets defense.

Reporter: “How difficult was it to defend Giannis?

Harden: “Next question” pic.twitter.com/yPBATfPQd7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 3, 2020

Those two probably won’t be hanging out together anytime soon.