James Harden explains why Danuel House's bubble incident was a distraction for Rockets

The Rockets won Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Lakers, but it was all downhill after that.

Los Angeles went on to take the four games that followed, and did so in dominant fashion. LeBron James and Anthony Davis proved to be too much for the Rockets, which, far too often, resembled a one-man team, riding James Harden. And while Harden was dominant during the regular season, a lot changes in the playoffs, with less fouls being called, and the tempo slowing down in the half-court.

But the issue with Danuel House Jr. may have played a role, as he was investigated for allowing an “unauthorized guest” into his hotel room, and later getting kicked out of the bubble as a result. The incident reportedly took place on Sept. 8 — before the final two games of the series.

And if you ask Harden, the House issue was a major distraction for the team.

“Very, very disappointing,” he said. “It affected us. Obviously, we still have to go out there and play a basketball game, and play a series. But it affected us. Obviously, it’s a distraction. He was a huge part of our rotation.”

House was the first NBA player to get kicked out of the bubble during the playoffs, and his selfish decision really hurt the team.