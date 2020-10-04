By Jeff Fox | October 4, 2020 7:40 am

Julianna Pena Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 18 Finale – Nov 30/13 – W (Rakoczy) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – W (Dudieva) – $80,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – W (Eye) – $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Zingano) – $66,500 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – L (Shevchenko) – $42,500 ($40,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13/19 – W (Montano) – $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3/20 – L (de Randamie) – $50,000 ($45,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $372,500