Pistons Could Move up to Snag LaMelo Ball

With LaMelo Ball potentially falling outside of the top three, the Detroit Pistons could move up to snag him.

Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, LaMelo Ball has been considered one of the top prospects for the eventual 2020 NBA Draft. While Ball wasn’t attending any NCAA schools like his brother, Lonzo, did before landing with the Los Angeles Lakers, the youngest Ball brother was making noise outside of the country.

Ball spent last season playing with the Illawarra Hawks, a part of the Australian National Basketball League. With the Hawks, Ball started and appeared in 12 games where he averaged 17 points-per-game and nearly seven assists in an average of 31.2 minutes of action.

While Ball’s popularity stems from being connected to the famous Big Baller Brand over the years, his talent on the court warrants the hype surrounding his name. Now that Ball is finished with his time in Australia, the young guard is looking forward to getting selected in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Recently, it seems Ball might’ve fallen out of favor with some of the top teams — so the Detroit Pistons are monitoring the situation as they’re quite interested in Ball. According to a CBS Sports’ Jasmyn Wimbish report, the Pistons are reportedly open to moving up in the draft to snag Ball.

At the moment, Detroit possesses the No. 7 overall pick in the draft. If Ball is their ideal candidate to land in this year’s draft, waiting and hoping for him to fall could be a dangerous strategy.

New Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver recently made it clear that moving up in the draft is an option. And per Wimbish’s report, the Pistons are scheduled to meet with the young guard at some point before the draft. If they like what they hear out of Ball — the Pistons could attempt to strike a deal as some of the organizations with the top picks in the draft are reportedly looking to move back or out of the first round altogether.

