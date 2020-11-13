Liverpool star Mohamed Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Mohamed Salah, one of the most familiar names in European soccer, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Associated Press on Friday. Salah, who plays for Liverpool in the English Premier League, was supposed to play for Egypt on Saturday against Togo in an African Cup of Nations qualifying game.

Salah, who is from Nagrig, Egypt, has been a fixture in the top soccer division in England since 2014. For two seasons from 2014 to 2016, Salah played for Chelsea. Since 2017, Salah has played for Liverpool. In 129 English Premier League games, he has 83 goals.

Already in 2020-21, Salah has been prolific offensively for Liverpool. In eight games, Salah has eight goals. In fact, Salah had three goals in one game during Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Leeds on September 12.

Salah was also strong offensively for Liverpool in 2019-20, when they won the English Premier League. In 34 games, Salah had 19 goals, and formed an excellent offensive duo with Senegal’s Sadio Mane, who had 18 goals himself. This was Liverpool’s first English Premier League title since the league was founded in 1992.

On the international side, Salah has been a dynamic force for Egyptian soccer, and arguably the most recognizable Egyptian athlete in all sports. He has 46 goals in 68 games internationally for Egypt. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Salah scored both of Egypt’s goals in their 3-1 loss to Russia, and in their 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.

There have been 110, 319 cases of coronavirus in the country of Egypt, and 6429 deaths. Egypt also has 3,043 active cases, while 100, 847 people have recovered.

Liverpool is currently tied for second place in the English Premier League with Tottenham. The Reds have a record of five wins, one loss, and two draws for 17 points, and is one point back of division-leading Leicester City. Ironically, in Liverpool’s only EPL loss this year, a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa on October 4, Salah scored twice.